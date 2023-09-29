PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A tree fell and smashed into a vehicle in Brooklyn and uprooted a portion of the sidewalk Friday, video of the aftermath showed.

It happened on a street in the Prospect Heights neighborhood. When the tree fell, it broke slabs of concrete around the area of the sidewalk where it had been planted.

The tree’s branches extended across the street after it landed on top of the vehicle. The roadway was taped off afterward.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A massive coastal storm swamped New York City and the surrounding areas on Friday, bringing flooding and high winds to the region.

