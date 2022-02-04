Transgender teen attacked in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A transgender teenager was attacked by a stranger Jan. 18, police said Friday.

The 15-year-old girl was walking near Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn when she was approached by a man, who punched her multiple times in the face. The girl told police the suspect made anti-transgender statements during the assault.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her face, but refused medical attention. 

In a report, the NYPD said hate crimes are up a total of 72%.

