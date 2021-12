Citizen video shows the scene after a man was shot on a northbound A train. (Credit: Citizen)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was shot on a northbound A train Saturday afternoon, police said.

Two men started arguing on the train about 3:15 p.m., police said. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the victim two times in the torso before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital, is expected to survive.

A trains are suspended between Euclid Av and Rockaway Blvd while NYPD conducts an investigation at Grant Av. Northbound A trains will end at Rockaway Blvd and turn for southbound service.

Southbound A trains will end at Euclid Av and turn for northbound service. https://t.co/GZjuHSdthY — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 18, 2021

A trains are suspended and delayed because of an NYPD investigation into the incident.