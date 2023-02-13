BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A U-Haul driver sped through Bay Ridge on Monday morning, injuring at least eight people before he was taken into NYPD custody, officials said.

Officers first responded to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m., NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Police did not engage with the U-Haul until after people had been struck, according to Sewell. The driver was ultimately stopped by police at Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue, near the entrance to the Battery Park Tunnel.

“Behind us is a U-Haul truck stopped successfully by the NYPD, ending a violent rampage through Brooklyn that left at least eight people injured,” Sewell said.

Police were processing evidence at seven different scenes in Bay Ridge, the commissioner said. Officers were at the following locations:

Fifth Avenue and Senator Street – a victim suffered a broken leg at the location

Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue – a victim who’d been on an e-bike was critically injured at the location

Bay Ridge Parkway and Seven Avenue – another victim on an e-bike was hurt

Bay Ridge Parkway and 12th Avenue – another victim on an e-bike was hurt

72nd Street and Third Avenue – a pedestrian was struck

54th Street and Fourth Avenue – a pedestrian was struck

Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue – police stopped the U-Haul and took the driver into custody

A PIX11 review of surveillance footage shows pedestrians being hit in several locations. A cyclist was hit on Fifth Avenue near Bay Ridge Parkway. A few blocks away along Third Avenue, several more people were hit. The U-Haul driver also hopped the curb and drove along the sidewalk.

An NYPD vehicle pursued the U-Haul onto the sidewalk. Video of that pursuit is under investigation, according to Sewell, who declined to further comment on the officer’s actions.

New York City’s Emergency Management Department advised people to avoid the areas near Fourth Avenue and 55th Street, Senator Street and Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Of those who were hurt, two were critically injured and two suffered serious injuries, Sewell said. Four others suffered minor injuries. One of the wounded was identified as an officer who was taking police action at the time.

The U-Haul hit-and-runs happened as a jury started death penalty deliberations in another case in Manhattan. In that case, Sayfullo Saipov intentionally mowed down pedestrians in Manhattan. Sewell, when asked about any ties between the cases, said it was too early to comment.

“At this time, we have no indication that there is any terrorism involvement,” Sewell said.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the suspect in Monday’s incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.