BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three teens were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

Two women and a man, all 19 years old, were struck by gunfire near Nostrand Avenue and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 5:20 a.m., according to the NYPD. One woman was shot in the buttocks and the other in the lower torso. The man was hit in the right knee, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities found 12 shell casings at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

