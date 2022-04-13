BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for three suspects, two of which fired guns multiple times Tuesday afternoon.

The three suspects were seen walking in front of 471 Gates Avenue, a NYCHA development, about 4:20 p.m. Two of those men drew firearms and fired multiple times, hitting three victims outside of that location, police said.

The victims are a 41-year-old man, who was shot in the right arm; a 43-year-old man, who was shot in the lower back; and a 26-year-old man, who was shot in the left leg. All three victims were taken to area hospitals and were listed in stable condition, according to officials.

No property damage was reported to police.

The three suspects are still on the loose. They were last seen fleeing southbound on Nostrand Avenue.