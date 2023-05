BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three passengers died when a car crashed into a tree and caught fire in Brooklyn Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Fourth Avenue and 65th Street in Bay Ridge at around 7:45 a.m., police said. The three adults were trapped when the car went up in flames, police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.