CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were injured when a fire broke out in a compactor in a high-rise building in Brooklyn early Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 14-story building at 193 Albany Ave. in Crown Heights at around 3:45 a.m. and got the fire under control just before 5 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Three people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown, the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.