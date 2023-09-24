BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Brooklyn early Sunday, authorities said.

The 3-alarm blaze broke out on the top floor of a multi-story building at 28 MacDonough St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after midnight, according to the FDNY. About 60 firefighters responded to the scene and got the fire under control just after 2 a.m.

Three civilians were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.