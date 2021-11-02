Three Brooklyn NYCHA buildings dealing with gas outages

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — At three Brownsville apartment buildings, some families said they haven’t been able to cook on their stoves for months. There’s no gas service — and with holidays just around the corner, the anger and frustration is at a breaking point.

Dozens of residents came out to vent and made sure their voices were heard Tuesday afternoon.

A handwritten note taped to the wall in her lobby put up she says back in august. Tuesday Roberts told PIX11 News that she taped a note to her lobby’s wall back in August, explaining that gas wasn’t working in the building.

Without a working stove, she cooks on a hot plate given to her from the city. With her 19-year-old son set to come home for the holidays, Roberts said its time for NYCHA to fix the problem.

As of Tuesday, 60 NYCHA buildings across the city have outages, according to NYCHA’s website.

NYCHA told PIX11 News they are looking into these families complaints.

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson said.