BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three robbers armed with a gun and razor blade stole thousands of dollars worth of vape products from a Brooklyn smoke shop earlier this month, police said.

The crew went into the store at 209 Neptune Ave. in Brighton Beach on March 7 at around 9:30 p.m. and threatened the store worker with the weapons, according to the NYPD. The thieves then took $800 in cash and $3,000 worth of products before fleeing the scene in a black car, police said.

The store worker was not injured. The suspects were last seen driving westbound on Oceanview Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).