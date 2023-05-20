BROOKLYN (PIX11) — It’s a good Saturday to be outside and running the Brooklyn Half Marathon.

Runners are weaving and winding their way through the streets of Brooklyn, in the annual event sponsored by the New York Road Runners.

Lower temperatures and overcast skies don’t always make for the best day at the beach or along the Coney Island boardwalk. But for runners in the Brooklyn Half Marathon, these conditions are a lot better than a sunny, humid day.

The marathon is a highlight of the race calendar. Bands and DJs are set up along the route, which has some great Brooklyn views from Grand Army Plaza through Prospect Park to the finish line at the Coney Island Boardwalk.

The RBC Brooklyn Half will begin at the Brooklyn Museum, passing Grand Army Plaza, and Prospect Park and along Ocean Parkway to the finish line on the famous Coney Island boardwalk.