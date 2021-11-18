Thieves struck man with clothing iron before taking electronics: NYPD

Two suspects are accused of assaulting a man in Bushwick and stealing his valuables.

BUSHWICK — A pair of thieves entered an unlocked Brooklyn apartment Sunday and forced the occupant to take them on a room-by-room search for valuables, police said Thursday.

The two men entered the apartment near Moore and Bogart streets in Bushwick at approximately 8:20 p.m. The suspects checked multiple apartment doors until finding an unlocked one, police said. Once inside, the suspects encountered a 23-year-old man and threatened to attack him if he didn’t hand over his property.

The suspects took the victim on a room-by-room search for valuables, and one of the men struck him in the head with a clothing iron while in the apartment’s living room. The two men also punched the victim in the head and body, police said.

They removed two laptops, a PlayStation 5, an Xbox 360, a cellphone and an iPad from the residence, police said. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,950.

After removing the valuable, the two men fled on foot to the Morgan Ave. subway station.

The victim was treated on scene; he sustained a laceration to his head, a bruise to his face and pain to his body, police said. He refused further medical attention.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).