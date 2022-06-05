BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — A gold tabernacle estimated to be worth $2 million was stolen from a Brooklyn church before Memorial Day weekend, officials said.

The incident occurred at Saint Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope sometime between Thursday and Saturday preceding the holiday weekend. Thieves forcefully cut open the steel covering protecting the tabernacle, and once inside they removed the hold tabernacle and also damaged a statue of an angel removing its head.

The Holy Eucharist, which was housed inside the tabernacle, was thrown all over the altar. The cameras were not working inside the church, but the pastor says the burglars also took the VCR recording.

The tabernacle dates back to the late 1880s when this church was built.

Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan held a prayer service and mass at the church Saturday. The parishioners who have been praying at the church for generations say they just want their tabernacle back.