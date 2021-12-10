Thieves steal $14,000 worth of jewelry after assaulting multiple victims: NYPD

Three suspects are accused of assaulting multiple people and then stealing about $14,000 worth of goods.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three individuals entered a Brooklyn jewelry store Dec. 1 and made off with about $14,000 worth of merchandise, officials said Friday.

At about 1:20 p.m., three men entered the store on Rockaway Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Two of the men displayed firearms and forced a 22-year-old man into the store’s basement while the third kept watch, officials said.

Police said the suspects then forced two more victims — a 21-year-old man and a 34-year-old man — to lay down on the floor, beating them with their firearms. After the assaults, police said the suspects stole cash, electronics, jewelry and other merchandise before fleeing in a white Mercedes Benz sedan.

There were no reports of injuries, police said.

The three suspects are described as men between 18 and 27 years old.

