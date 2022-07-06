GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A thief tried to boost 36 pairs of slippers from a Gravesend discount store, shoving a woman who gave chase to the ground, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The slipper swiper grabbed a box packed with the footwear outside the J + L 99 Cent store on Stillwell Avenue near Bay 49th Street around 1:50 p.m. June 10 and tried to walk off, police said.

A 32-year-old worker ran after the crook and grabbed hold of the box, but he shoved her to the sidewalk and threw the slippers on her before fleeing empty-handed, authorities said.

The worker suffered what police described as a minor injury to her left elbow, but declined medical attention.

The suspect, who was last seen hoofing it southbound on Stillwell Avenue, is described as having a large build, black hair, and facial hair. He wore a blue baseball cap with “New York” written on the front, a black long-sleeve shirt with the Champion logo on the front, gray pants, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).