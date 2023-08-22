Police are searching for the suspect pictured who allegedly slashed a victim during a robbery in Brooklyn on July 10, 2023. (Courtesy: NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A thief slashed a victim multiple times and stole his wallet during a robbery in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

The robbery happened near Fulton Street and Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4:40 p.m. on July 10, according to the NYPD.

A 40-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached by a man with a knife who demanded money, police said. The robber slashed the victim multiple times in his face and chest, then stole his wallet, according to police.

The victim suffered serious injuries and received treatment at a hospital, according to police.

The assailant fled into the Nostrand Avenue A and C line subway station using the Fulton Street and Bedford Avenue entrance, authorities said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, who hasn’t been arrested.

