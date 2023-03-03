CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Coney Island casino bid unveiled the project’s name, “The Coney” with the first renderings of the entertainment venue.

Thor Equities is proposing a $3 billion casino, indoor water park, hotels, and a museum for the South Brooklyn tourist attraction that would be paid for with private financing.

“The Coney will help revitalize Coney Island, bringing year-round jobs and world-class entertainment to Brooklyn and New York City,” said Eric Koch in a statement.

In the renderings, The Coney is set to sit on the boardwalk and the beach. Developers hope the Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.

“The project’s revitalizing power will help drive a Coney Island comeback for a community that has lagged behind Brooklyn and the rest of New York City in several areas, including a higher poverty rate, unemployment rate, and higher rates of New Yorkers without health insurance,” said Eric Koch.