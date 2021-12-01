‘The bullet is still in him’: Teen’s father looking for answers after Brooklyn deli shooting

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Zayid Muthana, the 18-year-old deli employee who was shot during a confrontation Saturday, is still “fighting for his life,” his father said Wednesday.

“The bullet is still in him,” Muthana’s father said.

Muthana was shot Saturday night while working at the family’s deli. Surveillance video shows people running for cover as shots were fired. Sources told PIX11 News that the Muthana was shot in the head after he got into a confrontation with two men after one of them tried to steal something.

When the teen told the men that they would need to either leave or pay, one of them pulled out a gun. Muthana’s father said he will not rest until the two suspects are behind bars.

“I want justice for him,” Muthana’s father said. “He was a good kid — everyone in the community loved him.”

Muthana’s father said his condition has been upgraded, and is now described as stable.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

