BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man working on the set of the hit television series “The Blacklist” is accused of mowing down a beloved grandmother in Brooklyn last year, prosecutors said Thursday.

Daniel K. Buckley, 67, of Queens, allegedly struck Leah Kohn, 59, in the crosswalk on Taylor Street in Williamsburg after leaving the show’s set at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Nov. 28, prosecutors said.

Buckley allegedly fled the scene in his truck, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground, officials said. Kohn suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died in the hospital on Dec. 17, prosecutors said.

“Instead of stopping to call an ambulance or offer aid, this defendant heartlessly left the scene after he allegedly struck and fatally injured a beloved grandmother and cherished member of the community,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Buckley, who was working as a swing truck operator on the “The Blacklist” set, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree reckless endangerment, prosecutors said. He is due back in court in May.