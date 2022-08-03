SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was reported missing, police said Wednesday.

Stella Strong, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last seen leaving there on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

Strong is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a thin build, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).