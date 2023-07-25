CARROL GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Tenants and City leaders joined forces and organized a rally to pressure the landlord who owns their building to stop rent hikes and evictions. New York City’s Comptroller called on the city and state to step in.

Dozens of tenants at 63 Tiffany Place said it was a beacon of hope for affordable housing when it first opened decades ago. They said they are fighting to stay in their homes, fearing eviction and asking for help.

Tanya Tomlinson, 45, has lived at 63 Tiffany Place in Carroll Gardens for 18 years. Tomlinson was living in her car, a college student, when she first moved in. She said the affordable apartment saved her life. Tomlinson joined her neighbors to rally to try and get their landlord’s attention and action.

Jenny Akchin is a lawyer from Take Root Justice, a nonprofit legal organization representing the tenant association. She said many tenants fear eviction in January unless the regulatory agreement is renewed by the end of the year. Akchin said it’s an agreement between their landlord and the state to keep their rent affordable.

“They are saying that the building can’t be rent-stabilized because it’s a condominium, which is interesting because the building has never operated as a condominium,” said Akchin.

“Fifteen of the 70 tenants have been affirmed to have rent-stabilized leases, so he can’t kick them out. He can’t convert the whole building into a condo,” said Comptroller Brad Lander.

Lander has joined the fight with these tenants. Many said they have been trying to talk to their landlord Irving Longer for years.

A lawyer for their landlord, Richard Walsh, told PIX11 News:

We do not know who is spreading the false rumor that mass evictions are forthcoming in the building. There is no truth to that claim. Currently, the only basis for evicting any tenants is “good cause” (creating a nuisance, engaging in illegal criminal activity – for example, illegal drug sales, prostitution, or gambling – not paying rent, subletting the apartment without permission, illegally taking over a different apartment in the building without permission or a lease, not complying with the LIHTC rules and regulations concerning household composition, and not occupying the apartment as a primary residence). When the regulatory agreement expires, existing tenants are protected by the same “good cause” limitation. Richard Walsh

Still, some tenants say they will continue to rally. They even have a hashtag, #Save63Tiffany and a website.