Tenant retaliates after 21 dogs seized from nightmare situation in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police retrieved 21 dogs and puppies from an illegal breeding situation in Brooklyn. (Credit: Kennisha Gilbert)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn tenant, taken into custody when police rescued 21 dogs and puppies from his apartment, came back about 12 hours later and allegedly assaulted his landlord, officials said.

Members of the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad retrieved the animals from an apartment on East 94 Street in East Flatbush after investigating an illegal breeding situation and obtaining a search warrant. The search took place Thursday at about 10 a.m., and two suspects — 26-year old Ravon Service and 27-year-old Tafaniel Michaud — were taken into custody without incident.

The landlord, Kennisha Gilbert, told PIX11 that Service was living in the apartment by way of the rent moratorium, refusing to leave and “terrorizing” her and other tenants in the building.

Taxation without representation. I will continue to tag elected officials, had it been a story of landlord abuse of tenant, they’d be falling over themselves to ask how to help. pic.twitter.com/PuadbdRjCL @NNickPerry @CMInezDBarron @JumaaneWilliams @nycpa @NYPD67Pct — Kennisha Gilbert (@GilbertKennisha) September 24, 2021

Around 10 p.m., police said Service returned to the apartment with three others and allegedly assaulted Gilbert, 40, and her 48-year-old husband.

Rob Becerra, an animal rights advocate and member of Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa’s campaign, was present on scene after the assault. Sliwa also met with Gillbert and her husband.

Service, 47-year-old Evelyn Kim and two teenage boys are now facing assault charges, police said.

Additionally, Service faces charges of animal neglect and criminal mischief in connection with the initial Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad case. Michaud also faces criminal mischief charges in that incident.

The victims of Thursday night’s assault sustained bruising, swelling, lacerations and head pain as a result of the attacks, police said. They were treated at a nearby hospital.