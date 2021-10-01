Tenant retaliates after 21 dogs seized from nightmare situation in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Police retrieved 21 dogs and puppies from an illegal breeding situation in Brooklyn. (Credit: Kennisha Gilbert)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn tenant, taken into custody when police rescued 21 dogs and puppies from his apartment, came back about 12 hours later and allegedly assaulted his landlord, officials said.

Members of the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad retrieved the animals from an apartment on East 94 Street in East Flatbush after investigating an illegal breeding situation and obtaining a search warrant. The search took place Thursday at about 10 a.m., and two suspects — 26-year old Ravon Service and 27-year-old Tafaniel Michaud — were taken into custody without incident.

The landlord, Kennisha Gilbert, told PIX11 that Service was living in the apartment by way of the rent moratorium, refusing to leave and “terrorizing” her and other tenants in the building.

Around 10 p.m., police said Service returned to the apartment with three others and allegedly assaulted Gilbert, 40, and her 48-year-old husband.

Rob Becerra, an animal rights advocate and member of Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa’s campaign, was present on scene after the assault. Sliwa also met with Gillbert and her husband.

Service, 47-year-old Evelyn Kim and two teenage boys are now facing assault charges, police said.

Additionally, Service faces charges of animal neglect and criminal mischief in connection with the initial Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad case. Michaud also faces criminal mischief charges in that incident.

The victims of Thursday night’s assault sustained bruising, swelling, lacerations and head pain as a result of the attacks, police said. They were treated at a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Community advocates want repairs, renovations for Red Hook parks

Brooklyn-based sisters share Hispanic culture through new book

Stolen school bus taken for joyride

38 years after mom left baby daughter, PIX11 and the Web reunite them

In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

Brooklyn mom who lost son in bus stop shooting writes children's book on grief

More Brooklyn

Crime

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

Police activity in Bayonne, Jersey City after chase, shots fired in NJ

5 shot in police-involved shooting in Inwood

5 shot, including gunman, in police-involved shooting in Manhattan: officers

Machete attack in NJ Walmart: Man slashed in head, police say

Man attempted to storm cockpit while on JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter