EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Ten people were injured, including two critically, when a fire broke out in a Brooklyn home Monday evening, authorities said.

The two-alarm blaze started on the first floor of the two-story home at 683 Sheffield Ave. in East New York at around 6:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Ten civilians were taken to the hospital, including two with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The fire was under control by 9 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

