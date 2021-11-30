Surveillance stills of three teenage girls accused in a string of harassment incidents apparently targeting Jewish children in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn in late November, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three teenage girls are being sought by police after a string of harassment incidents apparently targeting Jewish youth in a Brooklyn neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

Police said the first incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, near the corner of Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

Authorities said the trio approached a 12-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy walking home, when one of the suspects slapped the toddler in the face before the group fled. The older child was not hurt.

A few days later on Sunday, police believe the same trio are believed to have struck again, two more times, in the same neighborhood.

Just a block away from the first incident, near the corner of Dekalb and Bedford avenues, an 18-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl were walking to a store around 5:35 p.m. when they were encountered by the three suspects, police said.

One of the individuals grabbed the 18-year-old victim’s jacket from behind and pulled her to the ground, authorities said. The trio again fled the location. The younger girl was not hurt.

Minutes later, around 5:40 p.m., authorities believe the same teen suspects approached a 9-year-old boy walking nearby on Skillman Street.

The boy was slapped on the top of his head multiple times before the trio once again fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victims in each incident refused medical attention, according to authorities.

Police said all the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire at the time of the incidents.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the string of attacks.

The suspects were described by police as teenage girls, each wearing jeans and winter jackets.

