Teen grazed, another boy shot in leg in Brooklyn double shooting: NYPD

Surveillance stills of two suspects after two teens were wounded in a double shooting in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Oct. 1, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — As a concerning trend of youth gun violence continues across the city, the NYPD on Thursday night shared new information about gunfire that left two teens wounded in Brooklyn earlier in October.

Police said it happened late the night of Oct. 1 when two unidentified individuals approached the teenage boys in a playground area of Prospect Plaza Park in the Brownsville neighborhood.

The two suspects took out firearms and opened fire, grazing the 15-year-old in the shoulder and shooting the 16-year-old in the leg, authorities said.

EMS responded and rushed the older teen to an area hospital for treatment of the leg wound, police said. He was expected to survive.

The younger victim went to the hospital at a later time for treatment, according to officials.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

The NYPD released surveillance images of two individuals running down the block who they are looking for in connection with the double shooting.

The teen victims are part of a tragic trend of gun violence involving children across New York City.

Just a day ago, a 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he hopped on an MTA bus in Harlem trying to escape a group of teens chasing him, police said.

According to NYPD data, the number of youth shooting victims has nearly doubled in 2021 compared to the same time period just two years ago.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 26, there were 89 shooting victims ages 17 and younger – up from 45 in 2019, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).