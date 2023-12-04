BROOKLYN (PIX11) — It’s called “Know Your Rights.”

High School students in Brooklyn are learning their legal rights in free classes offered by the Legal Aid Society and the Red Hook Initiative.

Takeasha Newtown with the Legal Aid Society told PIX11 News they focus on interactions with police.

“Always need to know how to keep themselves safe, and our mantra is for them to make it home,” Newton said.

Newtown said lessons include that police are only supposed to ask for your name and address if they’re questioning you.

“By law, you do not have to carry an ID. However, we encourage our youth to carry ID with them just so it doesn’t escalate if they are approached,” Newtown said.

Renayah, 18, is among the students who took the class, which started in September and ends next week.

“Always keep calm because when you get aggressive, they get aggressive,” she told PIX11 News she learned.

Once the class is done for the semester, Renayah said:

“We’re putting it in a town hall so we can start sharing information with people our age, and also adults, because not everyone knows their rights.”

The “Know Your Rights” class will again be offered for young adults in the Red Hook area next fall. You can find out more information at rhicenter.org.