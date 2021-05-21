Teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old outside Brooklyn school

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police arrested two teens on murder charges in the death of a 17-year-old boy killed outside a Brooklyn school, police said Thursday.

One teen, 15, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said. The other teen, 16, was charged with murder. Police have not released their names because of their ages.

Devonte Lewis, 17, was shot in the torso and hand on April 29 on East 21st Street, according to the NYPD.

Emergency medical services took him to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn Cyclones play first home game in over 600 days

Woman fatally shot at vigil for gun violence victim in Brooklyn: NYPD

Community calls for answers after deadly shooting

1 in 3 NYC kids are food insecure. Brooklyn pop-up is working to change that

Brooklyn drive-by: Woman killed at vigil for friend fatally shot hours earlier

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter