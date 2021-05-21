Teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old outside Brooklyn school

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police arrested two teens on murder charges in the death of a 17-year-old boy killed outside a Brooklyn school, police said Thursday.

One teen, 15, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said. The other teen, 16, was charged with murder. Police have not released their names because of their ages.

Devonte Lewis, 17, was shot in the torso and hand on April 29 on East 21st Street, according to the NYPD.

Emergency medical services took him to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.