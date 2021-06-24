Teens ambushed, gunned down 17-year-old boy outside Brooklyn school: DA

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Two teens were indicted Thursday on murder charges after they allegedly ambushed a 17-year-old boy and fatally shot him outside a Brooklyn school.

Devonte Lewis, 17, was outside the Urban Dove charter school in Midwood on April 29 when he was gunned down just after dismissal, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Video allegedly shows both suspects open fire and shoot, even after Lewis fell to the ground.

“This is a tragic and shocking case in which the defendants – just 15 and 16 years old – allegedly took the life of a 17-year-old student, brazenly shooting him in the middle of the day outside of a high school,” Gonzalez said. “We will never accept this type of cold-blooded violence on the streets of Brooklyn and will now seek justice for this young victim whose life was senselessly cut short.”

Lewis was a first-year student at Urban Dove and had just started a maintenance job with the New York City Housing Authority before he was killed, Gonzalez said.

The teenage suspects were held without bail after their arraignment. The 16-year-old suspect faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the top count, prosecutors said. The 15-year-old suspect, because of his age, faces up to 15 years to life in prison if convicted of the top count.