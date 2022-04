EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday for allegedly making transphobic slurs while attacking a 15-year-old girl.

The suspect has not named by police. He was charged with both assault and assault as a hate crime.

The transgender victim was attacked on Jan. 18, according to officials. While using hateful slurs, the suspect allegedly punched the girl multiple times in the face.

She sustained minor injuries, but didn’t seek medical attention the day of the attack.