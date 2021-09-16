SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A teenage girl who may have been an innocent bystander was shot in the leg on a Brooklyn street overnight, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday behind a building on Avenue V in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood.

The 19-year-old told cops she heard shots and then suddenly felt pain, according to officials.

She was struck in the leg and was then taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

According to police, it was unclear if the teen was the intended target.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

