Teenage girl killed, several others injured in Brooklyn collision

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A two-vehicle collision in Brooklyn killed a teenage girl and left several others injured early Sunday, NYPD officials said.
A Hyundai Sonata driven by an 18-year-old male and a Toyota Solara driven by a 61-year-old woman collided at Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., police said. The teenage diver, who was critically injured, was taken into police custody with charges pending.
Two 19-year-old passengers and the 61-year-old driver were also injured, police said.
Police have not yet released additional identifying information or information on charges in the deadly collision.