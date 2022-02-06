Teenage girl killed, several others injured in Brooklyn collision

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency room

FILE: A sign giving direction to a hospital emergency department hangs on a wall. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A two-vehicle collision in Brooklyn killed a teenage girl and left several others injured early Sunday, NYPD officials said.

A Hyundai Sonata driven by an 18-year-old male and a Toyota Solara driven by a 61-year-old woman collided at Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., police said. The teenage diver, who was critically injured, was taken into police custody with charges pending.

Two 19-year-old passengers and the 61-year-old driver were also injured, police said.

Police have not yet released additional identifying information or information on charges in the deadly collision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Gas explosion sends home up in flames

Vet leads seniors in demanding heating fix at Brooklyn public housing building

2 teens shot inside Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn: police

Residents fight to preserve abolitionist history

Gowanus public housing residents say building keeps flooding

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter