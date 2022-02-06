Teenage girl killed, several others injured in Brooklyn collision

FILE: A sign giving direction to a hospital emergency department hangs on a wall. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A two-vehicle collision in Brooklyn killed a teenage girl and left several others injured early Sunday, NYPD officials said.

A Hyundai Sonata driven by an 18-year-old male and a Toyota Solara driven by a 61-year-old woman collided at Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., police said. The teenage diver, who was critically injured, was taken into police custody with charges pending.

Two 19-year-old passengers and the 61-year-old driver were also injured, police said.

Police have not yet released additional identifying information or information on charges in the deadly collision.