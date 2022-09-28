CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the face in Crown Heights on Wednesday evening, police said.

She was shot on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights around 6:15 p.m., officials said. The teen was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene. Both suspects fled north on Rochester Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).