CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Wright suffered a collapsed lung and a punctured vein, NYC Councilmember Ari Kagan posted on Facebook. He was a student at Liberation Diploma Plus High School.

Schools Chancellor David Banks said he spoke with Wright’s principal. The slain teen was described as “a joyful leader.”

“He was on the verge of graduation, and was a hard worker who took an active role in leading other young people at his school,” Banks tweeted. “Our city suffers because of these losses. We will support the students and schools impacted by violence this week as they grieve and work with all schools to help young people turn away from violence.”

No arrests have been made in Wright’s death. Police have not yet released descriptions of the suspects.

The deadly stabbing was one of several acts of violence involving teens in New York City in recent days. Teenage boys were also stabbed in separate incidents in Brooklyn and in Queens. In another incident, a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot two teens in Queens. In the Bronx, two teen boys were shot while leaving a Police Athletic League center in Longwood, including a 15-year-old who died.

