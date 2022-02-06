Teenage boy fatally shot while in car in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage boy was gunned down as he sat in a parked vehicle in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.

The 18-year-old victim suffered several deadly gunshot wounds to his chest while on Greene Avenue near Lewis Avenue around 2:15 a.m., officials said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation did a hospital canvass. They determined the teen had been brought to a hospital via private means.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released identifying information about the teen or the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).