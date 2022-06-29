BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire late Tuesday in Boerum Hill, police said.

The victim was walking on Wyckoff Street near Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he suddenly felt pain in his torso, according to authorities.

First responders rushed the teen to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators said early Wednesday that it was unknown where the shot came from, and that no arrests had been made.

