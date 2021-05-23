Teen who dragged NYPD officer with stolen car arrested again in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Justin Murrell

Justin Murrell (PIX11 File Footage)

BROOKLYN — A teen convicted after he dragged an NYPD officer with a stolen car — paralyzing the officer — was arrested again early Sunday after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in Brooklyn, officials said.

Justin Murrell, out on parole, was 15 when, in June 2017, he dragged NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve. He was sentenced to 16 months to 4 years in prison. Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch slammed the sentencing at the time and critiqued it again on Sunday.

“Is anyone surprised? This perp dragged a hero New York City police officer behind a stolen car, paralyzing him,” Lynch said. “He had an extensive criminal record before that. And yet we had a judge and elected officials who thought he should be given yet another chance and put right back on the street.”

Veve spent months in rehab. He was to dragged after he responded to report of gunshots near Tilden Avenue and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in 2017.

Prosecutors said Murrell was joyriding without a driver’s license when Detective Veve attempted to stop him. They claimed when Murrell took off, Vevewas dragged for three blocks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Jewish teens attacked, told to yell antisemitic statements by group in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn and Queens Catholic churches at 100% capacity

Nets ready for first playoff game of ‘Big 3’ era against Celtics

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter