BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach, police said.

The shooting happened about a block away from Abraham Lincoln High School. Thursday was the first day back to the classroom for public school students. It was not immediately clear whether the victim is a student at the school.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot at a playground in Brooklyn after his charter school, Brooklyn Laboratory, let out. The teen, identified as Unique Smith, died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Earlier this week, city officials said they intended to keep students safe this year by hiring more school safety agents and preparing staff with active shooter drills. More than 200 school safety agents greeted parents and children on the first day of school.

Hundreds more are expected to begin training throughout the year, according to the Department of Education. About 150 agents will start training in September and 250 in January 2023.

