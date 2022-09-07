DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A 15-year-old was shot in the chest near a school in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened near Tillary Street and Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn around 1:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. That’s by George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School and McLaughlin Park.

The teenager was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made. A suspect description wasn’t available from police.

