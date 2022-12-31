FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call and discovered a teen unconscious with a gunshot wound in his back near Caton Avenue around 8:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the victim to NYC Health Hospital Kings County where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police have not made an arrest. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).