Teen shot in head, 2nd teen grazed in face during Brooklyn triple shooting: NYPD

Two teens and an adult were shot inside a car that then crashed into several parked cars in East New York, Brooklyn on Jan. 23, 2022, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Three people were shot, including two teenagers, in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to the area of Dumont Avenue and Drew Street near the border of East New York around 3:30 a.m. Arriving officers found a 16-year-old shot in the back of the head, a 17-year-old with a graze wound to the face, and a 35-year-old with a gunshot wound, police said.

They were rushed to the hospital. Police described the 16-year-old and 35-year-old as “critical” and the 17-year-old old as “stable.”

The victims were inside a vehicle at Linden Boulevard and Drew Street when another vehicle drove up and opened fire, police said. The 35-year-old drove away from the scene and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle at Dumont Avenue and Drew Street, according to investigators.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle with front-end damage at the corner of Dumont Avenue. There were several parked vehicles with extensive damage along the block and a tire lying in the roadway, the video showed.

Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted but the motive remained under investigation. No arrests had been made and police did not have a suspect description, as of Sunday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).