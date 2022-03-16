CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., the NYPD said. The 16-year-old boy was opening an entrance door to a building in the 1500 block of Sterling Place when two unknown males approached the doorway. One of the suspects fired a gun, striking the teen in the lower right chest. The teen was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

One of the male suspects was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a dark-colored baseball hat, according to police. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).