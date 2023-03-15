BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Wednesday, police said.

The teenager was shot in the torso at Saratoga Avenue and Prospect Place around 4:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. His identity hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).