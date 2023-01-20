BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot after leaving a basketball game at a school in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

The teenager was shot in the left arm after getting into a dispute with a 17-year-old boy, according to the NYPD.

The victim and suspect had left a basketball game at Eagle Academy when the shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting occurred around the same time that two teenage boys were shot while leaving a Police Athletic League center in the Bronx Thursday night.

The victims had just left the recreational space on Longwood Avenue near Fox Street around 9 p.m. when they came under fire, officials said. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head, while the other, 16, was hit in the leg, police said.

First responders rushed both teens to a hospital, where the 15-year-old was listed in critical condition. The 16-year-old was listed in stable condition.

No arrests had been announced as of early Friday. Investigators believe that the incident was a targeted attack in retaliation for a prior dispute, NYPD officials said.

A single shooter was seen fleeing on foot, and two shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said. A physical description of the suspect was not immediately available.