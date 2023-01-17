Police are searching for a teen who allegedly attacked a man in a Brooklyn subway station on Jan. 15, 2023. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A teen put an 80-year-old man in a chokehold before violently robbing him in a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday, police said.

The attacker flashed a light in the victim’s eyes and sprayed him with an unknown substance while the man was going through the turnstile at the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 p.m., police said.

The suspect then put the man in a chokehold and the two struggled before the teen punched him in the chest and took off with his wallet, according to the NYPD. The wallet contained the victim’s identification and bank card.

First responders treated the man at the scene for unknown injuries, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is in his late teens and is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue vest with a white hood, a red shirt, and black pants.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).