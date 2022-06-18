A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn on June 18, 2022. (Photo credit: Loudlabs)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 16-year-old boy was killed in a rollover crash on a Brooklyn highway early Saturday, police said.

The 16-year-old was driving a minivan at a high speed on the Belt Parkway around 2 a.m. when he lost control and clipped a vehicle, NYPD officials said. The minivan hit another vehicle before rolling off the Belt Parkway down a hill to the street below.

The 16-year-old driver was ejected from the minivan and killed, police said. Four other passengers in the minivan suffered minor injuries. The people in the other two vehicles involved suffered minor injuries as well.