MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A teenage passenger is dead and four others hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a building at an assisted living facility for senior citizens overnight, police said.

According to the NYPD, five people were inside the speeding vehicle around midnight Friday when it crashed through a fence and into the wall of the building at the Sunrise Senior Living community, at the corner of Strickland Avenue and National Drive in the Mill Basin area.

The driver and all four passengers were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

An 18-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Officials described the driver and remaining three passengers as “stable” early Friday.

Authorities said nobody inside the building was hurt and there was no substantial damage to the building.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

