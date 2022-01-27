13-year-old girl struck by box truck in Brooklyn: police

The woman, a 30-year-old resident of Durham, was climbing on one of the rock walls at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell. (Stock image/Getty)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a truck in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, police said.

Authorities were called just after 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Avenue J and Coney Island Avenue, in the Midwood section, police said. The young teen was exiting an MTA bus and crossing the street when she was struck by the. truck, according to the NYPD.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, the police said.

The 35-year-old driver of the box truck remained at the scene, according to authorities.

