Surveillance video stills of a man accused of pushing a teenage girl to the ground and sexually assaulting her in Brooklyn on Jan. 11, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

MAPLETON, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Tuesday night after a teenage girl was shoved to the ground and sexually assaulted on a Brooklyn street, the NYPD said Friday.

According to police, the unknown individual approached the 17-year-old victim from behind around 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of 60th Street and 19th Avenue, in the Mapleton neighborhood.

After coming up behind her, he pushed the teen down to the ground, authorities said.

According to police, the suspect proceeded to put his hand up the girl’s skirt without permission.

He then fled on foot, heading eastbound on 60th Street, officials said.

The girl was not physically injured during the incident.

Police described the individual they were looking for as a male last seen wearing a black hat, a gray hooded jacket, and dark-colored jeans. His approximate age was not immediately known.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).