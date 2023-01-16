BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the girl’s cause of death. No additional information about her death was released by police.

